Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,625,441.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00.

ESTC opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.73. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,820 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,031,000 after buying an additional 1,184,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 1,004,955 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $52,926,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.