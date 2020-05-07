Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,625,441.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00.

ESTC opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.73. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,820 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,031,000 after buying an additional 1,184,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 1,004,955 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $52,926,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

