Robert J. More Sells 18,458 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock

May 7th, 2020

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $516,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VIR opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

