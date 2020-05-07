Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 61,000 Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Adient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

