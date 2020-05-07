Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

WIRE opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $935.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

