Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Marten Transport by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,335 shares of company stock worth $2,234,557 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

