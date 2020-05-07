PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of PC Connection worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $38.91 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

