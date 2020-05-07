Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Textron stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

