Strs Ohio Has $562,000 Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Switch were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after acquiring an additional 930,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Switch by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 97.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 343,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 222.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,576 shares of company stock worth $6,512,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

