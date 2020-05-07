Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,640,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 273,081 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,004,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

