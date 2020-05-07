Strs Ohio Sells 1,107 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entegris were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Entegris’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

