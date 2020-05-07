Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 162,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

