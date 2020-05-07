Strs Ohio Sells 2,000 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 107,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $184,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Storch Debra Von bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $457,642 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $988.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

