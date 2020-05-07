Strs Ohio Has $581,000 Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $277,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:STL opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,900 shares of company stock worth $244,792. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

