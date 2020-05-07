MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

