Strs Ohio Makes New $584,000 Investment in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 99.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,041,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,270,773 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

