Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 243.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 165,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $321,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at $207,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,066 shares of company stock worth $5,666,973. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.42. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

