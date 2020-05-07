Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.72. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

