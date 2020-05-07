Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.73. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

HOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

