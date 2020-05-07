Strs Ohio Trims Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Strs Ohio cut its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of SpartanNash worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $3,983,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 203,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,229.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 171,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $2,311,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

SPTN stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

