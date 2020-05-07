Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

