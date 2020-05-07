BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$25.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

