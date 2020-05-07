Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.26-0.42 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.26-0.42 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ NVMI opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.12.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.