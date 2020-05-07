Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.26-0.42 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.26-0.42 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.12.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.