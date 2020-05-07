Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.06 ($54.72).

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock opened at €50.98 ($59.28) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.34 and a 200 day moving average of €46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.