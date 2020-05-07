Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.06 ($54.72).

NDA stock opened at €50.98 ($59.28) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.34 and a 200 day moving average of €46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Nova Measuring Instruments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Nova Measuring Instruments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Aurubis PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research
Aurubis PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research
SAP PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
SAP PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
SAP Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
SAP Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Stratec PT Set at €95.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Stratec PT Set at €95.00 by Kepler Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report