SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €103.53 and its 200-day moving average is €116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a one year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

