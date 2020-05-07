SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €125.00 ($145.35) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12-month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €103.53 and its 200 day moving average is €116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.57.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

