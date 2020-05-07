SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €125.00 ($145.35) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12-month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €103.53 and its 200 day moving average is €116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.57.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Nova Measuring Instruments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Nova Measuring Instruments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Aurubis PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research
Aurubis PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research
SAP PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
SAP PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
SAP Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
SAP Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Stratec PT Set at €95.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Stratec PT Set at €95.00 by Kepler Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report