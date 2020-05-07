Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €95.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SBS stock opened at €88.50 ($102.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.89. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a fifty-two week high of €93.00 ($108.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

