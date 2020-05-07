Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a twelve month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

