Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a twelve month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

