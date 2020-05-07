Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €49.00 by Warburg Research

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.14 ($53.65).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock opened at €39.10 ($45.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.11 and a 200-day moving average of €50.34. The company has a market cap of $965.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.