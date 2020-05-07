Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

