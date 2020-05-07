Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

