Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.86 ($102.16).

SIX2 stock opened at €57.95 ($67.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

