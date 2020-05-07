Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.14 ($53.65).

ETR:STM opened at €39.10 ($45.47) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market cap of $965.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.11 and a 200-day moving average of €50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

