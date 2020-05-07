Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.14 ($53.65).

ETR:STM opened at €39.10 ($45.47) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market cap of $965.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.11 and a 200-day moving average of €50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aurubis PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research
Aurubis PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research
SAP PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
SAP PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
SAP Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
SAP Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Stratec PT Set at €95.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Stratec PT Set at €95.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Siemens Healthineers Given a €43.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein
Siemens Healthineers Given a €43.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein
Stabilus PT Set at €49.00 by Warburg Research
Stabilus PT Set at €49.00 by Warburg Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report