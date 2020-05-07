Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €84.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €84.00 ($97.67) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.86 ($102.16).

SIX2 stock opened at €57.95 ($67.38) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 1 year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.83 and a 200 day moving average of €79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

