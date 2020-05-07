Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Purchases 472 Shares

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis purchased 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £174.64 ($229.73).

On Monday, April 6th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 617 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £172.76 ($227.26).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 34.09 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.55. Capita PLC has a one year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

Capita (LON:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts forecast that Capita PLC will post 1289.9998597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Capita to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Capita from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 67.50 ($0.89).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

