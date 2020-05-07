Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) Insider Marcus Edwards-Jones Buys 52,927 Shares

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) insider Marcus Edwards-Jones bought 52,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,468.32 ($11,139.59).

Shares of PXC opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.26. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Phoenix Copper Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, tungsten, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property located in the Alder Creek mining district, Custer county, Idaho.

