Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) Insider Marcus Edwards-Jones Buys 52,927 Shares

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) insider Marcus Edwards-Jones bought 52,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,468.32 ($11,139.59).
Shares of PXC opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.26. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Phoenix Copper Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.25).
Phoenix Copper Company Profile
See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.