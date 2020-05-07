Comparing Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Daqo New Energy (NASDAQ:DQ)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.14 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -7.43 Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 1.72 $29.52 million $2.02 27.49

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -34.60% -9.54% -5.97% Daqo New Energy 8.44% 6.18% 3.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 2 1 1 0 1.75 Daqo New Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $9.52, suggesting a potential downside of 11.69%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.