Analyzing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 6.74% 65.17% 12.86% Trip.com Group 19.97% 4.85% 2.42%

This table compares International Money Express and Trip.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $319.60 million 1.17 $19.61 million $0.82 12.04 Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 2.62 $1.01 billion $1.16 20.91

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Money Express and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38 Trip.com Group 0 8 6 0 2.43

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.78%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $31.26, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats International Money Express on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

