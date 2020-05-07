Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) & BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Head to Head Contrast

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and BNP PARIBAS/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 2 0 0 0 1.00

BNP PARIBAS/S has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.23%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Profitability

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 18.33% 7.38% 0.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and BNP PARIBAS/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.48 $9.21 million $1.38 10.23 BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 0.75 $9.15 billion $3.48 4.32

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). BNP PARIBAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

