Contrasting Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Zendesk alerts:

This table compares Zendesk and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -19.23% -26.75% -8.02% Kaleyra N/A 9.36% 5.61%

97.1% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zendesk and Kaleyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $816.42 million 10.18 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -61.59 Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.08 -$5.51 million $0.24 29.13

Kaleyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaleyra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zendesk and Kaleyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 4 16 0 2.80 Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zendesk presently has a consensus target price of $91.47, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.10%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Zendesk.

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaleyra beats Zendesk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.