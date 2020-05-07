Head-To-Head Comparison: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) versus SUMCO CORP/ADR (NASDAQ:SUOPY)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Power Integrations alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and SUMCO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25 SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 2 2 1 2.80

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $92.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.45%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than SUMCO CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 45.99% 9.27% 8.24% SUMCO CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SUMCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Power Integrations pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SUMCO CORP/ADR pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Integrations has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. SUMCO CORP/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $420.67 million 7.23 $193.47 million $1.78 57.54 SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.75 billion 1.60 $303.84 million $2.01 14.95

SUMCO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. SUMCO CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats SUMCO CORP/ADR on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.