At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:HOME opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 670,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 250,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 188,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

