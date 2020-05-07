Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $20,487,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adient by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $8,941,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Analyst Recommendations for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

