Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $20,487,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adient by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $8,941,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

