Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $116,000.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,854.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,504,304 shares of company stock valued at $118,995,118.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 8,192.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Snap by 13,730.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.76. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Zendesk and Kaleyra
Contrasting Zendesk and Kaleyra
Head-To-Head Comparison: Power Integrations versus SUMCO CORP/ADR
Head-To-Head Comparison: Power Integrations versus SUMCO CORP/ADR
At Home Group Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
At Home Group Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Adient PLC Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Adient PLC Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Snap Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Snap Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Conduent Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Conduent Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report