Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $116,000.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,854.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,504,304 shares of company stock valued at $118,995,118.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 8,192.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Snap by 13,730.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.76. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

