Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Conduent by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

