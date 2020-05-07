Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.97. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 303.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

