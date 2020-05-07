Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $357.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

