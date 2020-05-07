Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Secureworks stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Secureworks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Secureworks’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Secureworks by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

