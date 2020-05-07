Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,081.50 ($27.38).

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,942 ($25.55) on Thursday. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,004.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,238.65.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

