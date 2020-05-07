Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.35. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 116.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.