T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

