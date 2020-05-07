Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.00 ($2.33).

Several research firms have recently commented on ISP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €1.75 ($2.03) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

